Así es la tendencia viral llamada "Fridgescaping" sobre las heladeras

Esta moda de adornar el interior con objetos inusuales se expande en las redes sociales, y genera preocupación por la seguridad de los alimentos.

¿De qué trata la nueva tendencia llamada "fridgescaping"?

El ‘fridgescaping’ implica arreglar y embellecer la heladera de una manera estéticamente agradable y con un tema específico. Los clips más populares presentan heladeras adornadas con cadenas de luces LED, frascos con flores, portafotos y hasta pequeñas figuras de cerámica.

El 'fridgescaping' implica arreglar y embellecer la heladera de una manera estéticamente agradable y con un tema específico. Los clips más populares presentan heladeras adornadas con cadenas de luces LED, frascos con flores, portafotos y hasta pequeñas figuras de cerámica. Lynzi afirma que esta técnica le permite mantener su heladera ordenada y le ayuda a ser consciente de los alimentos que tiene, lo que a su vez le permite reducir el desperdicio de comida.

A medida que se aproxima Halloween, algunos han decidido adoptar esta temática para implementar la tendencia. Cada elemento está meticulosamente colocado para que, al abrir la puerta del aparato, los usuarios descubran un espectáculo visual deslumbrante.

La reacción de los usuarios: ¿Estilo o exceso?

El ‘fridgescaping’ ha suscitado opiniones encontradas en las plataformas sociales. Lynzi afirma que esta técnica le permite mantener su heladera ordenada y le ayuda a ser consciente de los alimentos que tiene, lo que a su vez le permite reducir el desperdicio de comida. Muchos respaldaron esta idea y quedaron fascinados con lo que observaron: “¿Saben que? Me gusta esto, me traería tanta alegría cada vez que abriera mi refrigerador”, “Siento que esto me haría querer comer las verduras en mi heladera porque es tan lindo”, comentaron.

No obstante, no todos comparten la misma opinión sobre esta tendencia. El tiktoker Shabaz Ali creó parodias que cuestionan esta moda, insinuando que se trata simplemente de otra forma de exhibir un estilo de vida que resulta inalcanzable para muchas personas. “Hola, sos pobre y probablemente no entiendes esto”, señalando que no todos tienen los medios ni el tiempo para mantener un refrigeración repleto de productos frescos y decorada al extremo.

Desde que decidió hacer del fridgescaping un pilar de su personalidad, exploró otras personas con hermosos refrigeradores, incluyendo a creadores que han estado publicando sus refrigeradores durante mucho tiempo con diseños temáticos y uso artístico de productos frescos.

“Demasiado tiempo libre, yo me conformo con que esté limpio y con comida saludable adentro; lo otro lo dejo para Pinterest en Instagram”, “Poner flores en la heladera es donde está mi límite”, agregaron otros usuarios.

¿Una tendencia con futuro o una moda pasajera?

A medida que la tendencia continúa atrayendo seguidores, ciertos especialistas en seguridad alimentaria han expresado su inquietud. Incorporar elementos decorativos como flores o figuritas dentro del frigorífico, así como verter productos como la leche en jarras abiertas, podría poner en peligro la preservación de los alimentos. Además, el riesgo de contaminación cruzada se eleva cuando los alimentos no se guardan adecuadamente en envases herméticos.

Sin embargo, el fridgescaping sigue acumulando millones de vistas en las redes sociales, estableciéndose como un nuevo ícono de estatus y creatividad.