Premios Emmy 2024: lista completa de todos los ganadores

En la 76ª edición de esta célebre ceremonia transmitida globalmente, los programas con más nominaciones incluyeron Shgun, El oso y Only Murders in the Building, todos accesibles actualmente en streaming a través de Disney+. Entre las producciones que también captaron gran atención, Bebé reno se destacó notablemente. Esta serie de Netflix, creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd junto a Jessica Gunning, también recibió reconocimientos importantes.