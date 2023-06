Miami Heat ganó y logró empatar la serie contra los Nuggets

GAME 2 FINAL SCORE



The @MiamiHEAT win Game 2 to even the series at 1-1!



Gabe Vincent: 23 PTS, 8-12 FG, 4-6 3PM

Jimmy Butler: 21 PTS, 9 AST

Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK

Nikola Jokic: 41 PTS, 11 REB



Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/ZJRz1c7Syo