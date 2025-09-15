lunes 15 de septiembre de 2025

15 de septiembre de 2025 - 08:56
Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025, con "Adolescencia" y "The Pitt" a la cabeza

La institución que agrupa a los profesionales de la televisión en Estados Unidos distinguió a las producciones y talentos más destacados del año.

Redacción de TodoJujuy
Por  Redacción de TodoJujuy
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense reconoció a lo mejor de la temporada.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense reconoció a lo mejor de la temporada.

 

La 77ª entrega de los Premios Emmy Awards tuvo lugar en el Peacock Theater, ubicado en Los Ángeles, en pleno corazón de Hollywood. Tal como anticipaban las predicciones, las producciones más destacadas fueron la comedia The Studio, el drama The Pitt y la miniserie Adolescencia.

“Para mí estar aquí hoy en frente de mis colegas, y ser reconocido por ustedes, es lo más aleccionador que podía imaginar en mi vida, y prueba que todo lo que sueñas es posible”, expresó Stephen Graham, creador de Adolescencia, la serie que dominó la ceremonia con seis galardones.

La comedia satírica The Studio, centrada en los excesos y contradicciones de la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood, arrancó la ceremonia con un triunfo inicial gracias a su intérprete principal y también guionista, Seth Rogen. El actor regresó varias veces al escenario para agradecer los premios obtenidos en las categorías de mejor actuación en comedia, mejor dirección y mejor libreto cómico.

En el terreno de los dramas, la serie hospitalaria The Pitt logró imponerse frente al thriller futurista Severance, quedándose con el prestigioso reconocimiento a mejor ficción dramática. El protagonista, Noah Wyle, recordado por su paso en ER, conquistó además la estatuilla a mejor actor dramático gracias a su interpretación de un jefe de emergencias marcado por la angustia y los dilemas personales.

Noah Wyle, protagonista de The Pitt, la serie ganadora del premio a Mejor drama en los Emmy.

Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

Mejor Actor en una ficción Limitada o de Antología

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescencia (Ganador)
  • Colin Farrell, El Pingüino
  • Cooper Koch, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Se presume inocente

Mejor Actriz en una ficción Limitada o de Antología

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirenas
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti, El Pingüino (Ganadora)
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Mejor Serie de Antología o Limitada

  • Adolescencia (Ganadora)
  • El Pingüino
  • Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • Dying for Sex
  • Black Mirror
Todo el equipo de Adolescencia, con Stephen Graham a la cabeza, celebra la estatuilla a mejor miniserie.

Mejor Actor en Comedia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio (Ganador)
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Actriz en Comedia

  • Jean Smart, Hacks (Ganadora)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Mejor Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio (Ganadora)

Mejor Actriz en Drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance (Ganadora)
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Britt Lower se llevó el premio a Mejor Actriz Principal en Serie Dramática en los Emmy.

Mejor Actor en Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt (Ganador)

Mejor Drama

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt (Ganadora)
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus
Jean Smart se llevó su cuatro Emmy por su papel en "Hacks".

Mejor Actor Secundario en Comedia

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (Ganador)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Comedia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Ganadora)
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mejor Actor Secundario en Drama

  • Zach Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance (Ganador)
  • John Turturro, Severance

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Drama

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (Ganadora)
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie Limitada o de Antología

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescencia (Ganadora)
  • Ruth Negga, Se presume inocente
  • Deirdre O’Connell, El Pingüino
  • Chloë Sevigny, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescencia
Erin Doherty se llevó el premio a Mejor actriz de reparto por su papel en Adolescencia.

Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie Limitada o de Antología

  • Javier Bardem, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • Bill Camp, Se presume inocente
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescencia (Ganador)
  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Se presume inocente
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescencia

Mejor reality/competencia

  • The Traitors (Ganador)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Amazing Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef

Mejor Dirección - Serie Dramática

  • Janus Metz - Andor, ¿Quién eres?
  • Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt, 6:00 P.M.
  • John Wells - The Pitt, 7:00 A.M.
  • Jessica Lee Gagné - Severance, Chikhai Bardo
  • Ben Stiller - Severance, Cold Harbor
  • Adam Randall - Slow Horses, Hello Goodbye (Ganador)
  • Mike White - The White Lotus, Amor Fati

Mejor guion en Serie de Dramática

  • .Severance – Cold Harbor
  • The Pitt – 2.00 P.M.
  • Andor - Welcome to the Rebellion (Ganador)
  • The White Lotus - Full Moon Party
  • The Pitt – 7.00 A.M.
  • Slow Horses – Hello Goodbye

Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear, Servilletas
  • Lucia Aniello - Hacks, Una pendiente resbaladiza
  • James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern, Brindo por usted, Sra. Schneiderman
  • Nathan Fielder - El Ensayo Código del piloto
  • Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg - The Studio, The Oner (Ganadores)
Seth Rogen se llevó el primer premio de la noche en los premios Emmy como mejor actor de comedia.

Mejor guion de Talk Show

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Ganador)
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Daily Show

Mejor dirección en Miniserie o Película de TV

  • Adolescencia (Philip Barantini) Ganador
  • The Penguin - Cent’anni
  • The Penguin - A Great or Little Thing
  • Sirens
  • Morir de placer (Dying for Sex)
  • Cero Day

Mejor especial en directo

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
  • Beyoncé Bowl
  • Los Premios Oscar
  • SNL50: The Anniversary Special (Ganador)
  • SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

