Los mejores memes por el título de Argentina en la Copa América 2024

La Selección Argentina venció a Colombia en el tiempo suplementario y se adjudicó el bicampeonato de la Copa América. Los memes fueron imperdibles.

Pero uno de los momentos más lindos fueron los memes que dejó el triunfo de Argentina.

Los memes del bicampeonato de la Selección Argentina

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/onlymilfsx/status/1812701187386282061&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/therealbuni/status/1812711507299311769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812711507299311769%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/therealbuni/status/1812708036529590361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812708036529590361%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LNV22/status/1812709815375868270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812709815375868270%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/veramaida_/status/1812675794289705166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812675794289705166%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/hartisimaaaa/status/1812656581290471697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812656581290471697%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fedepiri_/status/1812738678113907156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812738678113907156%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Spurs_ES/status/1812691872076169442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812691872076169442%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Luhs_cinema/status/1812669456994230549?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812669456994230549%7Ctwgr%5E4a0fd7cb7ae88d2514f5f091eff83064dc434675%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-37740339853198508987.ampproject.net%2F2406131415000%2Fframe.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sprnchoripan/status/1812665036751446258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812665036751446258%7Ctwgr%5E146f3cdbaa2c74b0fcfbdbd12a2c404bc70317ad%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-37740339853198508987.ampproject.net%2F2406131415000%2Fframe.html&partner=&hide_thread=false

