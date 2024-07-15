Los mejores memes por el título de Argentina en la Copa América 2024

Por
Gabriela Bernasconi
La Selección Argentina logró su cuarto título consecutivo al consagrarse bicampeona de la Copa América. La Albiceleste venció 1-0 a Colombia con un gol de Lautaro Martínez en tiempo suplementario, y así, cosechó el bicampeonato.
Pero uno de los momentos más lindos fueron los memes que dejó el triunfo de Argentina.
Los memes del bicampeonato de la Selección Argentina
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/onlymilfsx/status/1812701187386282061&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/therealbuni/status/1812711507299311769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812711507299311769%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/therealbuni/status/1812708036529590361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812708036529590361%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LNV22/status/1812709815375868270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812709815375868270%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/veramaida_/status/1812675794289705166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812675794289705166%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/hartisimaaaa/status/1812656581290471697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812656581290471697%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fedepiri_/status/1812738678113907156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812738678113907156%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Spurs_ES/status/1812691872076169442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812691872076169442%7Ctwgr%5E81d7a0a8e84d5a9a62c03ac43e5c60d75a7d21bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiempodesanjuan.com%2Fdeportes%2Fcatarata-memes-el-bicampeonato-la-argentina-la-copa-america-n379485&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Luhs_cinema/status/1812669456994230549?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812669456994230549%7Ctwgr%5E4a0fd7cb7ae88d2514f5f091eff83064dc434675%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-37740339853198508987.ampproject.net%2F2406131415000%2Fframe.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sprnchoripan/status/1812665036751446258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812665036751446258%7Ctwgr%5E146f3cdbaa2c74b0fcfbdbd12a2c404bc70317ad%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-37740339853198508987.ampproject.net%2F2406131415000%2Fframe.html&partner=&hide_thread=false

